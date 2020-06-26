Samantha Mewis (L) and Rose Lavelle will be among the United States Women's National Team stars to take the field Saturday for the NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Team sports in the United States return Saturday with the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup in Utah. Other leagues, like the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR and European soccer also pack the weekend sports slate.

Several notable United States Women's National Team players have opted to sit out of the June 27 to July 26 tournament, due to positive COVID-19 tests or as a precaution from the pandemic, but many U.S. and international stars will take the field.

NWSL Challenge Cup soccer

Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd are the most-notable names omitted from rosters for the NWSL Challenge Cup, which marks the return of the league from a COVID-19 suspension.

U.S. women's stars Crystal Dunn, Samantha Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian, Alyssa Naeher, Jessica McDonald, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long and Kelley O'Hara decided to play in the eight-team tournament.

International stars Christine Sinclair, Rachel Daly and Naho Kawasumi also opted in.

The Challenge Cup begins with the North Carolina Courage battling Portland Thorns FC at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Herriman. The game will feature Dahlkemper, Dunn, Mewis, McDonald, Williams, Sauerbrunn, Horan and Sinclair. It will air on CBS.

The second game of the Challenge Cup will feature the Chicago Red Stars against the Washington Spirit at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday in Herriman. Ertz, Naeher and Brian play for Chicago. Lavelle -- who scored the game-clinching goal in the 2019 Women's World Cup final -- plays for Washington.

The Challenge Cup continues with two games Tuesday and two Wednesday before more on Fourth of July weekend.

Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, England's Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga men's soccer leagues will feature 28 games this weekend.

Travelers Championship golf

The PGA Tour continues for a third consecutive weekend with the Travelers Championship, which began Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Justin Thomas and No. 11 Bryson DeChambeau opened as the favorites to win the four-day tournament.

No. 4 Brooks Koepka, No. 5 Webb Simpson, No. 51 Graeme McDowell, No. 79 Cameron Champ and No. 1,570 Chase Koepka withdrew from the tournament Wednesday due to the coronavirus.

Brooks Koepka's caddie, McDowell's caddie and Champ tested positive for COVID-19. Simpson had a family member test positive, while Chase Koepka withdrew after he played a practice round with Brooks and McDowell.

"We need to use these developments as a stark reminder for everyone involved as we continue to learn from an operational standpoint," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday.

"We're making several adjustments to our health and safety plan as noted in the memo sent to players, and we will continuously reinforce to all players, caddies, staff members and support personnel on property at PGA Tour events to adhere to social distancing and other safety professionals that further minimize risk."

The final two rounds of the tournament air Saturday and Sunday on PGA Tour Live, the Golf Channel and CBS. Each round begins at 8 a.m. EDT and live coverage ends at 6 p.m.

The purse for the Travelers Championship is $7.4 million, with $1.33 million for the winner. American Chez Reavie won the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Asian baseball

A full slate of Korean Baseball Organization games continue this weekend, but just two will air on ESPN. MLB team owners and the players' union's recent agreement won't see players return to fields in the United States until at least late July but fans now can watch some former MLB stars play in Japan, in addition to the KBO in South Korea.

Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League returned last week. Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Adam Jones is the most-notable former MLB player on an NPB roster.

Jones plays for the Orix Buffaloes. Former World Series champions Gerardo Parra (Yomiuri Giants), Alcides Escobar (Yakult Swallows) and Daisuke Matsuzaka (Seibu Lions) also play in the NPB.

Escobar and Parra face off at 12:30 a.m. EDT Saturday and at midnight Sunday morning on DAZN.com, which offers a free one-month trial. Jones' Buffaloes battle the Lotte Marines on Saturday and Sunday. Matsuzaka's Lions battle the SoftBank Hawks in a weekend series.

The KBO on ESPN features the first-place NC Dinos against the third-place Doosan Bears on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Baseball

NPB: Yomiuri Giants vs. Yakult Swallows at 12:30 a.m. EDT at DAZN.com

KBO: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Soccer

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Wolves at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo at 11 a.m. EDT on beIN Sports

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Norwich City at 12:25 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS

NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

Golf

PGA Tour's Travelers Championship: Featured holes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; Live coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS.

NASCAR

Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Fox

UFC Fight Night on ESPN/ESPN+

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa at 8 p.m. EDT

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene after first fight

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus after second fight

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall after third fight

Dustin Poirer vs. Dan Hooker after fourth fight

Sunday

Baseball

NPB: Yomiuri Giants vs. Yakult Swallows at midnight EDT at DAZN.com

KBO: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Soccer

FA Cup: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal at 7:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Premier League: Watford vs. Southampton at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Leicester City at 10:50 a.m. EDT on eSPN+

FA Cup: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United at 1:20 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Espanyol at 4 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

Golf

PGA Tour's Travelers Championship: Featured holes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; Live coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Cup Series Pocono 350 at 4 p.m. EDT on FS1