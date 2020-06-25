Fans who attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., will be "consistently and frequently encouraged" to wear masks unless seated. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators Sept. 5 in Louisville, Ky., Churchill Downs Racetrack officials announced Thursday.

The Derby usually is held before the Belmont Stakes in the Triple Crown series, but was moved from May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now be the second leg of the Triple Crown after Tiz the Law won last weekend's Belmont Stakes. The Preakness will complete the Triple Crown on Oct. 3 in Baltimore.

No fans were allowed to attend the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y., but that will change for the famed Derby.

Churchill Downs Racetrack officials said they consulted with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky public health officials before they decided to allow fans at the Derby.

Derby week will be from Sept. 1 to 5, with the Kentucky Oaks race Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs.

Officials said guests at the Derby will be "consistently and frequently encouraged" to wear a mask at all times unless seated. Guests also be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently and socially distance themselves from others when possible.

"We truly appreciate the leadership of the governor of Kentucky ... and all of the hard work, collaboration and guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely and responsibly host Kentucky Derby Week in September with spectators," Churchill Downs Racetrack president Kevin Flanery said.

He added: "Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can."

Churchill Downs' plan for the event includes a capacity reduction, limited access at facilities and a reduced number of credentials for staff, media and guests. Barn access will be restricted to essential personnel.

The allowed number of Derby spectators has not been announced. A crowd of 150,729 watched there last year.

More information on tickets and seating areas is to be released soon, track officials said.

"The impact of the Kentucky Derby extends well beyond the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs," Flanery said. "It is an incredibly important time for the city of Louisville and the commonwealth of Kentucky both culturally, economically and with respect to our time-honored traditions.

"Both employees and guests are asked to take an active role in following all guidelines. We must all do our part to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience."