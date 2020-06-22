Brooks Koepka is expected to be in the field for the 2020 PGA Championship, which was moved from mid-May to Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The PGA Championship was approved on Monday as the first golf major for 2020. The event will be held without fans from Aug. 6 to 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The championship was scheduled for May 14 to 17 before the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 U.S. Open also was moved from June to Sept. 17-20. The Masters Tournament was moved from April to November. The 2020 British Open has been canceled.

"We are both inspired and honored to play on," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said. "In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.

"We'd like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place. While the local community cannot be with us physically on site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy."

World No. 4 Brooks Koepka will attempt to become the first player to win three consecutive PGA Championship titles since Walter Hagen won four consecutive times from 1924 to 1927. Koepka would be the first golfer in history to win three consecutive titles since the tournament switched from match play to stroke play.

"We are thrilled to welcome the PGA Championship to San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed. "We are able to safely take this step toward reopening because of the ongoing sacrifices of our citizens, the continued committed work of our healthcare workers and the early action we took to battle COVID-19."

The PGA Tour was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic but resumed its season at the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The tour continued with the RBC Heritage from Thursday through Sunday in Hilton Head, S.C.

Golfers will compete for a third consecutive weekend at the Travelers Championship on Thursday through Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The PGA Tour doesn't plan to allow fans at tournaments until the Memorial Tournament from July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.