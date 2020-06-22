Golfer Michelle Wie hasn't played on the now-suspended LGPA Tour since June 2019, but is considering a December return after giving birth to a baby girl Friday in Hawaii. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Golfer Michelle Wie and her husband Jonnie West became first-time parents after Wie gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Honolulu.

Makenna Kamalei Yoona West was born Friday. Kamalei is Hawaiian for "beloved child."

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote on Instagram. "Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe.

"You are our entire world. We can't wait to watch you grow."

Wie, 30, and West, 32, announced the pregnancy in January. They married in August. West is the son of NBA legend Jerry West and is an executive for the Golden State Warriors.

Wie began an extended break from the LPGA Tour in June 2019 and hasn't played since. The LPGA Tour was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wie, a Honolulu native, has ranked as high as 3rd in the Rolex World Golf Rankings but now ranks No. 415.

The LPGA Tour is scheduled to resume at the Drive On Championship from July 31 to Aug. 2 in Toledo, Ohio.

Wie said in May that she could return to competitive golf at the 2020 U.S. Open, which has been postponed until December due to the pandemic.