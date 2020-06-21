June 21 (UPI) -- Following a three-hour weather delay, Webb Simpson rattled off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine to claim a one-shot win over Abraham Ancer in the RBC Heritage.

Simpson closed with a bogey-free 7-under 64 on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. He finished at 22-under 262, breaking the tournament record set by Brian Gay in 2009 by two strokes.

"It was a crazy day," Simpson said. "I didn't get it going until [hole] 12 and then the putts started going in and I started getting confident. It's amazing to be standing here right now."

Simpson -- who won the Phoenix Open in February -- jumped to No. 5 in the world after his victory, tying his career-best position (2012). He also climbed to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

All in the family.@WebbSimpson1 has now won on ... • Father's Day in 2012 (@USOpenGolf) • Mother's Day in 2018 (@THEPLAYERSChamp) • Father's Day in 2020 (@RBC_Heritage) pic.twitter.com/9KiLWe6j0s— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2020

RELATED Nick Watney becomes first player on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

Ancer tied for the lead with a birdie on hole No. 15 and stayed in the game with another on No. 17, but he couldn't pull any closer to the red-hot Simpson. He hit all 18 greens and finished with a bogey-free 65.

Daniel Berger, who won last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, was in the mix after chipping in for birdie on No. 17 and closing with a 65. Tyrrell Hatton shot 66 and tied with Berger for third.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann were tied for fifth at 19-under par for the tournament. Brooks Koepka closed with a 65 Sunday and finished seventh, his best result since the Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy closed with a 70 and tied for 41st, his second consecutive finish outside of the top 30 after going seven straight events with no result worse than fifth.

The PGA Tour now travels to Connecticut for this week's Travelers Championship.