Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start on the front row in Monday's race. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- NASCAR has moved Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway to Monday because of inclement weather.

The stock car series issued a lightning warning about an hour before the race's scheduled start time. Heavy rain and winds soon entered the area of the 2.66-mile track in central Alabama.

Track-drying efforts began at 4:05 p.m. EDT, and the lightning advisory was lifted at 4:27 p.m. EDT. However, another storm swept through the region at about 5 p.m. EDT and forced the cancellation.

The race will now take place at 3 p.m. EDT Monday. Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin are set to start on the front row.

The GEICO 500 is the ninth race since NASCAR resumed its season after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.