Sam The Bugler warms up to perform before a race in an empty Belmont Park before the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

jockey Manny Franco celebrates after he and Tiz the Law win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jockey Manny Franco celebrates when he and Tiz the Law cross the finish line winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiz the Law and jockey Manny Franco win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday with no spectators present because of conornavirus restrictions. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Tiz the Law confirmed his status as this year's Kentucky Derby favorite with a romping victory in Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

With Manny Franco riding, the New York-bred sat just off the pace, rallied to the front entering the stretch and kicked away smartly, winning by daylight over Dr Post. Max Player was third.

Advertisement

"I was really confident when we got to the seven-eighths pole," Franco said.

Asked about his chances in the Kentucky Derby, the next event in this year's scrambled Triple Crown schedule, he added, "Man, I've got the horse for the race. This horse is really, really good."

The Belmont, normally the final leg of racing's Triple Crown, this year was shortened from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles and serves as the first race in the series that will continue with the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and conclude Oct. 3 with the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

The Belmont also was the first major U.S. sports event since the COVID-19 shutdowns hit, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said by remote hookup his state was proud to lead the way in a move toward reopening the economy, although the race was run without fans in the grandstand.

Cuomo also ordered "riders up" before the strains of Frank Sinatra's New York, New York echoed through the empty Belmont Park grandstand.

RELATED Upsets rule the day at Royal Ascot

Tiz the Law, a son of Constitution, is owned by Sackatoga Stable and trained by Barclay Tagg -- the same team that campaigned Funny Cide to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2003, only to see him fall short of the Triple Crown on a rainy day at Belmont Park.

Sackatoga's mentor, Jack Knowlton, bought the colt at the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred yearling sale in August of 2018, paying $110,000, with little expectation of a Triple Crown contender.

No New York-bred has won the Belmont Stakes since Forester in 1882.