The Ohio State Buckeyes will host Alabama for the first time in school history Sept. 18, 2027, in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Two of the nation's most-prestigious college football programs have agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.

Ohio State and Alabama announced the series Thursday.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes will host the first game on Sept. 18, 2027, in Columbus, Ohio and the Crimson Tide will host the second game on Sept. 9, 2028, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans," Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said.

"I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed."

Alabama owns a 3-1 all-time record against Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat the Crimson Tide in their last matchup with a 42-35 Triumph in the 2015 Sugar Bowl. All previous matchups have been played at neutral sites.

Alabama has now added 10 home-and-home opponents to their future schedules. The Crimson Tide have future games against Texas, Wisconsin, Florida State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Arizona and Virginia Tech.

Ohio State's future schedules have non-conference games against Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas and Georgia.

"We'd like to thank University of Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne and senior deputy director of athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled," said Diana Sabau, Ohio State deputy director of athletics.

"Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama."

The Crimson Tide is scheduled to open the 2020 season against the USC Trojans on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas., and the Buckeyes are scheduled to open by hosting Bowling Green on the same date.