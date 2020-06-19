Tiz the Law is the betting favorite to win the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Horse racing's Triple Crown begins with the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y., the first major U.S. race since the sport was suspended in mid-March. Weekend live sports also include golf, UFC and European soccer.

Jockeys will race down the dirt track about 5:42 p.m. EDT Saturday. The race originally was planned for June 6 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby, which usually comes ahead of the Belmont, will become the second leg of the Triple Crown on Sept. 5 in Louisville. The Preakness will complete the prestigious series Oct. 3 in Baltimore.

Bovada has Tiz The Law as a -135 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Tap It To Win (+600), Sole Volante (+750), Dr Post (+750), Max Player (+1600) and Pneumatic (+1600) also rank in the Top-5 in odds to win the race. BetOnline.AG has Tiz The Law, Honor A.P., Authentic, Cezanne and Sole Volante as its Top-5 contenders.

Jockey Joel Rosario rode Sir Winston to victory at the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Mark Casse was the trainer for Sir Winston and also trained Tiz The Law. Rosario will ride Max Player -- a +1800 bet at Bovada.

Belmont Stakes coverage will air from 2:45 to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

Premier League, Serie A return

The soccer schedule is now packed after the England's Premier League resumed its season Wednesday. Italy's Serie A also will resume its campaign Saturday. The Bundesliga slate continues this week after the German soccer league returned last month. Spain's La Liga also has 10 games scheduled from Friday through Sunday.

Friday's Premier League slate includes a prime matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. EDT. Third-place Leicester City battles Watford in the first of four games on Saturday. Chelsea and Liverpool each have games on Sunday. Liverpool -- the Premier League's top squad -- will play Everton at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona battle third-place Sevilla at 4 p.m. EDT Friday. Second-place Real Madrid has a match against fifth-place Real Sociedad at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Serie A's first game of the season restart pits Torina against Parma at 1:30 p.m. EDT Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus play their first game of the resumed season against Bologna at 3:45 p.m. EDT Monday.

All nine of the matches on the Bundesliga schedule will take place on Saturday. League champion Bayern Munich has a match against SC Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Second-place Borussia Dortmund also takes on RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

PGA Tour golf

The 2020 RBC Heritage started Thursday and will continue through Sunday. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy opened as the favorite to win the tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. There will be no gallery as a preventive measure for transmission of the coronavirus.

The RBC Heritage is the second tournament of the PGA Tour's resumed season, which had been suspended since March. American Daniel Berger beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win last weekend's 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Taiwan's C.T. Pan was the champion of the 2019 RBC Heritage.

Live coverage for the final two rounds of the 2020 RBC Heritage airs from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on CBS. Featured groups and holes will air from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. Saturday and Sunday.

The RBC Heritage has a purse of $7.1 million, which includes $1.2 million for the winner.

The PGA Tour season continues with the Travelers Championship from June 25 to 28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Saturday

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage

Featured holes and groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

Premier League: Watford vs. Leicester at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Premier League: Brighton vs. Arsenal at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham vs. Wolves at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad at 4 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

Horse racing

Belmont Stakes coverage from 2:45 to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Unhinged 300 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

UFC Fight Night on ESPN/ESPN+

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts at 8 p.m. EDT

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good after first fight

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau after second fight

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos after third fight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov after fourth fight

Sunday

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage

Featured holes and groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea at 11:15 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

Serie A: Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

NASCAR

Cup Series Geico 500 at 3 p.m. EDT on Fox