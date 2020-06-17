American sprinter Christian Coleman is in danger of missing the 2021 Summer Games after he received his third violation Wednesday from the Athletics Integrity Unit. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Reigning 100-meter dash world champion Christian Coleman, a star sprinter for the United States, was suspended Wednesday after he missed a drug test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the discipline after it added his name to its list of provisional suspensions. Coleman also announced Tuesday on social media that he could be suspended.

Coleman, 24, is temporarily banned from competition until a final decision comes at a hearing. The Athletics Integrity Unit controls the anti-doping program for World Athletics.

"I have never and will never use performance enhancing supplements or drugs," Coleman wrote Tuesday. "I am willing to take a drug test every single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence."

Coleman said Tuesday that drug testers could not find him while he shopped for Christmas presents Dec. 9 at a mall. He received two previous test violations in a 12-month period.

Coleman missed another test on Jan. 16, 2019. He received a violation for a filing failure on April 26, 2019.

Athletes must list their whereabouts for testing availability on a specific date for a 60-minute time slot. They receive violations for not filling out forms for the whereabouts or not being at where they said they would be when testers arrive.

Three missed tests over a 12-month span can result in an anti-doping violation.

Coleman is a favorite to win the gold medal at the Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo. He said he has been in the process of an appeal for the missed test for the last six months. Coleman faces a ban of up to two years and could miss the Olympics if the violations are upheld.

He was the 100-meter world champion in September in Doha, Qatar.