June 17 (UPI) -- For the second consecutive week since its return to competition, the PGA Tour reported zero positive coronavirus tests with the RBC Heritage set to begin Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

The Tour has administered 954 total tests over the two-week period, according to ESPN and Golf Digest. That number includes the 98 players, caddies and family members who took chartered flights from Dallas to Hilton Head on Monday for the second tournament on the PGA Tour's revised schedule after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The individuals who traveled to South Carolina on their own were required to take an on-site test.

"It doesn't surprise me, because I feel like the plan that has been put in place here has been very good," Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the world, told reporters Wednesday. "It's great to hear that two weeks in a row there's no positive tests. That's what we just have to keep doing.

"Just because things are starting to lift and it's getting a little more normal doesn't mean that we just stop doing what we've been doing over the last 12 weeks. We still need to stay pretty vigilant."

The Korn Ferry Tour, however, recorded two positive tests -- both caddies -- this week ahead of The King & Bear Classic in St. Augustine, Fla., according to the Tour. Last week, three caddies and one player on the Korn Ferry Tour tested positive for COVID-19.

The first five events of the PGA Tour's revised schedule are being played without fans in attendance. The Tour plans to allow a limited number of fans for the Memorial Tournament beginning July 16.