June 16 (UPI) -- Amanda Nunes, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, is considering retirement after her women's featherweight title defense June 6 against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, 32, beat Spencer in the main event of UFC 250. She recently told Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular she has thought about the end of her mixed martial arts career.

"I've achieved everything I wanted," Nunes said. "I'm well. I can go on with my life, maybe [take] a new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there ... maybe be a coach, too.

"I'm in a moment that I can retire and I'm in a moment that I can fight. I'm fine. There's nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work."

Nunes (16-4-0) is the bantamweight and featherweight champion. She has wins against every UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion in history. She is also the top women's pound-for-pound fighter. "The Lioness" hasn't lost since 2014.

Nunes said she plans to sit out the rest of the year after her win against Spencer. Nunes and her wife, fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff, announced in March that they expect to have a baby daughter in September.