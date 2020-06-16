This year's US Open tennis tournament will take place at the end of August in the New York City borough of Queens. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held without fans in attendance starting in late August.

"The numbers today look very good," Cuomo said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're excited about the U.S. Open. It's going to be held in [the New York City borough of] Queens, August 31 through September 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV and I'll take that. The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions."

The precautions for the tournament include "robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing and transportation," according to Cuomo.

"We are incredibly excited," USTA CEO and executive director Mike Dowse said in a statement after Cuomo's announcement. "We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks."

The ATP and WTA also have signed off on the plan, meaning the U.S. Open likely will offer rankings points and prize money.

The tours suspended play in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.