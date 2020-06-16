French climber Luce Douady, 16, died after she fell nearly 500 feet from a cliff Sunday in the French Alps. Photo by Simon Legner/Wikimedia Commons

June 16 (UPI) -- Luce Douady, a 16-year-old French Olympic hopeful, has died after a climbing accident in the French Alps.

The French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing said Douady died Sunday while at an outing with friends on a cliff near Crolles.

Advertisement

Sources told The Guardian and French newspaper La Dauphine Douady fell nearly 500 feet after she attempted to cross between two climbing areas. French officials have started an investigation into the accident.

"Luce was a very promising young athlete from the French climbing team," the federation said. "At only 16, the future was before her.

"This terrible news hit her training comrades, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade hard. But the whole federation is in mourning. We obviously think of her family and we will be at their disposal."

Douady won the Youth World Championships bouldering title in 2019 in Arco, Italy. She finished fifth in her first appearance at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Boulder World Cup circuit last year in Vail, Colo.

"Luce Douady left us [Sunday]," Chambéry Escalade said in a statement on Facebook. "She went as she lived, living life to the fullest."

Sport Climbing was to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo before the Games were postponed until 2021.