June 15 (UPI) -- Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy vowed to "make changes" after players, including All-American running back Chuba Hubbard, threatened to boycott the team in response to a photo of him wearing an OAN shirt.

Hubbard, the country's leading rusher last season, tweeted Monday that he "will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things change" after the picture of Gundy wearing the OAN shirt surfaced.

OAN stands for One America News, a news network that has been known to promote conspiracy theories and is often mentioned by President Donald Trump. Some on-air network commentators also have been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, which Hubbard has supported on his social media channels.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard wrote on social media. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable."

RELATED Iowa parts with football strength coach Chris Doyle after mistreatment claims I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard received support from teammates and former Oklahoma State players, but after the university president and athletic director both released statements expressing their concerns, the star tailback posted a video of himself and Gundy. In the 51-second clip, the coach and the running back shook hands.

"In light of today's tweet with the T-shirt that I was wearing, I met with some players and realize it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society," Gundy said in the video. "And so, we had a great meeting. [I was] made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State.

"I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we've got good days ahead."

Hubbard then said he had "gone about it the wrong way by tweeting" and added that "from now on we're going to focus on bringing change, and that's the most important thing."

Oklahoma State senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who previously tweeted his support of Hubbard, said that everyone "came to a conclusion" and will resume workouts.

"By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious change around Oklahoma State," Ogbongbemiga wrote on Twitter. "My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We're all in this together."

Hubbard, a redshirt junior from Alberta, Canada, rushed for 2,094 yards last season. He was named first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.