June 15 (UPI) -- The University of Iowa parted ways with longtime football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, the school announced Monday.

The agreement, which was signed Sunday, is effective immediately, according to the school.

"The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with executive director of football and head strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement. "We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career."

Doyle, who led Iowa's training program since 1999, was placed on paid administrative leave June 6 after a large group of former players at the school claimed there was mistreatment in the program.

Most of the allegations were made toward Doyle, who was accused of using his position to bully players, particularly black student-athletes. In a June 7 statement, Doyle said he never "crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race."

Some of the ex-Iowa football players also made allegations against head coach Kirk Ferentz and multiple on-field assistants.

As part of the separation, Doyle -- the country's highest-paid college football strength coach at $800,000 annually -- will receive 15 months' salary. He is prohibited from seeking employment at the school or holding camps at the university.

"Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years," Doyle said in a statement. "I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth.

"I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter."

The University of Iowa Office of General Counsel -- alongside the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell -- will conduct an independent review of the allegations from the former players.

Raimond Braithwaite will continue to serve as Iowa's interim football strength and conditioning coach.