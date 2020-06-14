June 14 (UPI) -- Denny Hamlin earned his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the season after a sweeping performance in Sunday night's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin held off Chase Elliott -- who led 27 laps and finished second -- for his third career win at the Homestead, Fla., track. It also marked the 40th victory in his Cup Series career.

Hamlin, who led a race-best 137 laps, started from the pole after a random draw. He then swept all three stages in his first race since being reunited with crew chief Chris Gabehart, who served a four-race suspension for a ballast violation in last month's Coca-Cola 600.

"We had a strong car all day with the laps led and being able to get around Chase there at the end," Hamlin said. "This whole FedEx team has done a phenomenal job. ... I knew if I was just patient and ran the pace I wanted and the pace I was comfortable with, we were going to be hard to beat in the long run."

Ryan Blaney finished in third, followed by Tyler Reddick in fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth. Kyle Busch (sixth), Austin Dillon (seventh), Christopher Bell (eighth), William Byron (ninth) and Brad Keselowski (10th) rounded out the top 10.

Sunday's race in South Florida had multiple delays due to lightning strikes near the speedway. The two stoppages held up the race by about three hours.

The NASCAR Cup Series' next race is the GEICO 500, which will take place next Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.