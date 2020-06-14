June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Berger outlasted Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas, in the PGA Tour's healthy return from a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Berger closed with a 4-under 66 Sunday, marking his 28th straight round at par or better dating to Oct. 11 at the Houston Open. It was his third career victory and first since 2017.

"You know, it's just a range of emotions. I've grinded so hard the last two months to be in this position," Berger said. "I'm just so thankful that all the hard work paid off. ... It's the greatest feeling in the world."

Berger sank a huge putt on hole No. 18 but had to wait for others to slip up before forcing a playoff. Morikawa missed a 7-footer for birdie on No. 18 to finish at 15-under, while Xander Schauffele -- who held the lead for most of the day -- finished at 14-under after two bogeys on his final hour holes.

In the playoff, Berger and Morikawa both missed the green but had make-able putts. Berger drained his putt, but Morikawa's 3-foot par putt lipped out to give Berger the win.

"You just never really know if you're going to be in the same position again, so to be able to come out here and beat so many of the best players in the world ... You look at the field that was out there this week, and I don't have a stellar playoff record," Berger told reporters. "Obviously, I didn't want to win it like that, but sometimes that's just the way golf works."

Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed his 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, giving him a 66 and leaving him one shot out of the playoff. Justin Rose (66) and Jason Kokrak (64) also missed the playoff after both of them failed to sink birdie putts on the last hole.

Jordan Spieth wound up with a 71 and tied for 10th. Rory McIlroy, who had seven consecutive top-5 finishes entering this week's tournament, closed with a 74 to tie for 32nd.

Golf became the second major sport in the United States -- behind motorsports -- to resume its season Thursday after a 91-day shutdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Before the tournament began, golfers, caddies and other essential personnel were required to be tested for the virus, with all 487 tests coming back negative.

The next Tour event is the RBC Heritage, which will start Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Golfers and other essential personnel will be tested when they arrive at the venue and will play without fans in attendance again.