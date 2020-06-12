June 12 (UPI) -- Serena Williams brought back her catsuit and tennis stars, fans and families -- including dogs -- to recreate Wimbledon in their backyards for a video released by organizers of the tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Wimbledon posted the video Thursday. The Grand Slam tournament was scheduled for June 29 through July 12 before it was canceled for the first time since World War II.

"Being apart doesn't mean you can't play your part," Wimbledon wrote in a social media caption for the video.

The video begins with fans using house paint, tape measures and toilet paper rolls to mark off court boundaries in their backyards, as Wimbledon commentator Andrew Cotter does a voiceover.

The video continues as 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep mimics the famous champion's walk to Centre Court at the All England Club in London. Halep walks through her house while dressed in full tennis gear.

The video includes more cameos from fans who made makeshift courts in their backyards to recreate the prestigious Grand Slam venue. The footage then cuts to Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Williams sports a bejeweled white catsuit as she stands in her backyard with a racket in hand. She then tosses up a tennis ball and performs a powerful serve.

Williams famously wore a black Nike catsuit and prompted social media buzz at the 2018 French Open before the outfit was banned at the 2019 French Open.

Tennis fans in the video also use unorthodox equipment for their Wimbledon performances, which include ironing boards, shovels, toilet paper rolls, ladders and a dog.

Retired men's tennis players Tim Henman and Pat Cash also make appearances in the video. Women's world No. 12 Petra Kvitova and men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic star in the final scenes.

The ATP Tour and WTA Tour have been on hiatus since March, and the seasons are suspended until at least August. The next Grand Slam at Wimbledon is scheduled for June 28 to July 11, 2021, at the All England Club.