June 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will not participate in next week's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

The deadline for entry to the tournament passed Friday and Woods declined to put his name on the commitment list, meaning the star golfer is skipping the first two PGA Tour events in the revised schedule that started this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Despite Woods' absence, the Hilton Head tournament will have a strong field. For the second consecutive week, the top five golfers in the world -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson -- will compete as golf resumes its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy, the world's No. 1-ranked player, will be at Hilton Head for the first time since 2009. Koepka will be playing for the first time.

Webb Simpson, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele also will join that group at the event.

Woods hasn't competed in a Tour event since finishing last among those to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February. He missed three tournaments after that due to back stiffness, including The Players Championship -- which was canceled after one round in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Woods later said he was healthy and could have played in the Masters in April. Last month, he competed alongside Phil Mickelson and NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in a one-day charity golf event.

Woods has played only three times this season, winning the Zozo Championship in October for his 82nd PGA Tour title. He also tied for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open and placed 67th at the Genesis Invitational.