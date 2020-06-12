Rory McIlroy is favored to win the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose of England is tied for the lead after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour and La Liga highlight this weekend's live sports schedule as the leagues return from coronavirus suspensions. Several American sluggers also will take the field in South Korea in the KBO baseball league.

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the Dixie Vodka 400 Sunday in Homestead, Fla. UFC has another full card for Fight Night Saturday in Las Vegas. Germany's Bundesliga continues with matchday 31 from Friday through Sunday.

Ticket-buying fans are not allowed to attend any of the live events due to COVID-19 safety precautions, but NASCAR will invite up to 1,000 service members from south Florida to Sunday's event.

PGA Tour return

Golfers filled the field for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament is the first for the PGA Tour since the golf league suspended its 2019-2020 season in mid-March.

Justin Rose of England and Harold Varner III of the United States were tied for the lead after the first round at 63, seven shots under-par.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Brooks Koepka headline the featured groups for the four-day tournament. Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood are among the top golfers who chose not to compete.

McIlroy -- the tournament favorite -- will tee off with Rahm and Koepka at 8:56 a.m. EDT Friday. Play will air through the weekend on CBS, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.

The champion will claim $1.314 million of the $7.3 million purse.

The 148-player field will shrink after the second round, when about half of the players miss the cut for Saturday's third round.

La Liga and Bundesliga soccer

Spain's La Liga soccer schedule resumed Thursday after another season hiatus since mid-March.

Four teams will play Friday in Spain before a full slate of weekend clashes. Lionel Messi's Barcelona squad battles Mallorca at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Mallorca. Barcelona rival Real Madrid faces Eibar at 1:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Madrid.

Barcelona has a narrow two-point lead over Madrid atop the La Liga standings. Mallorca ranks 18th and is in danger of La Liga relegation.

The matches will air on beIN Sports USA and stream at beINSports.com/us.

Bundesliga matchday 31 includes nine games from Friday through Sunday. Those matches will air on Fox Sports. Defending champion Bayern Munich has a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga standings. The German league champions battle fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1.

Dortmund battles 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig kick off the Bundesliga schedule on Friday before six games on Saturday. Sunday's slate pits FSV Mainz 05 against FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 against Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

KBO sluggers

Baseball fans still are waiting for a conclusion to negotiations between MLB team owners and the players' union so they can watch an abbreviated 2020 season. But some former American MLB and minor league players have been playing in South Korea during the hiatus.

The NC Dinos have a five-game lead over the second-place LG Twins in the KBO standings after they won two of three games this week against the Doosan Bears. The Dinos now have a three-game weekend series against the fourth-place Kiwoom Heroes.

Just two KBO games will air on ESPN this weekend, but each will feature an American player who ranks among the league leaders in home runs.

Former Colorado Rockies prospect Roberto Ramos leads the KBO with 12 home runs this season. Former Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Mel Rojas Jr. ranks third with nine homers for the KT Wiz. Former Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Preston Tucker is tied for fifth in the league with eight homers this season.

Tucker's Kia Tigers face the SK Wyverns at 3:55 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN. Rojas' Wiz battle the Samsung Lions at 3:55 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Jamie Romak also plays for the Wyverns and has five homers this season.

Saturday

KBO Baseball

Kia Tigers vs. SK Wyverns at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

PGA Tour -- Charles Schwab Challenge

Featured groups and holes from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live

Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Bundesliga and La Liga

Dusseldorf vs. Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

FC Barcelona vs. Mallorca at 4 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports USA

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Hooters 250 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Fox

UFC Fight Night on ESPN/ESPN+

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa at 9 p.m. EDT

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain after first fight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg after second fight

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori after third fight

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo after fourth fight

Sunday

KBO Baseball

KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

PGA Tour -- Charles Schwab Challenge

Featured groups and holes from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live

Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Bundesliga and La Liga

FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

FC Schalke 04 vs. Leverkusen at noon EDT on FS2

Real Madrid vs. Eibar at 1:30 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports USA

NASCAR

Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Fox