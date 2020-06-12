Jordan Spieth pulled into the lead during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Jordan Spieth continued his hot streak by hitting 7 of 7 fairways and 8 of 9 greens on the back nine to start his second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. He now tops the leaderboard.

Spieth began the day tied for 7th after he shot a 5-under par in the first round Thursday at Colonial Country Club. Justin Rose and Harold Varner III were tied for the first round lead at 7-under par.

Spieth -- ranked No. 56 in the world -- started on hole No. 10 Thursday. He was 3-under par through his first nine holes. He was even par for his final nine holes on the front nine.

He stayed hot Friday with four birdies on the back nine to shoot 4-under par through his first nine holes of the second round. He then made back-to-back birdies on the front nine to move to 11-under par. Spieth carded a bogey on the third hole of the front nine to move into a tie for first place with Xander Schauffele at 9-under par.

Rose was to tee off at 12:55 p.m. EDT. Varner was 8-under par through his first four holes of the second round.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field will be cut in half after the second round. Third round play begins at 8 a.m. EDT Saturday in Fort Worth.

Spieth tied for eighth at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Dallas native hasn't won a PGA Tour even since the 2017 British Open. He ranked No. 2 in the world at the end of that year. He ranked No. 1 in 2015 and 2016.