June 12 (UPI) -- Five-star offensive lineman J.C. Latham, one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday.

Latham chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma, among other schools.

"First off, I would like to give all glory to God, our Lord and Savior," Latham said in a video posted on social media. "Because without Him, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank all the other people in my life who supported me and had my best interests at heart. ... I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama. Roll Tide."

Latham, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., received offers from nearly every major program in the country. ESPN has him as the ninth-ranked prospect overall, while 247Sports lists him as the third-best talent in the 2021 class.

With Latham's commitment, Alabama now has six ESPN 300 commits in the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide previously received commitments from wide receiver Agiye Hall, linebacker Deontae Lawson, safety Kaine Williams, linebacker Ian Jackson and receiver Jacorey Brooks.