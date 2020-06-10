June 10 (UPI) -- UFC plans to host a third title bout between heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier on Aug. 15.

Miocic claimed the heavyweight belt from Cormier with a fourth-round TKO last August. Cormier knocked out Miocic on July 7, 2018. Miocic claimed the belt for the first time in 2016.

UFC president Dana White announced their trilogy fight Tuesday on ESPN's First Take. The fight will headline UFC 252 and will likely take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The last several UFC fights have taken place at the league-owned arena with fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't have a location yet, but the trilogy with those two great heavyweights will happen this summer," White said.

White also announced UFC 251 will take place July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Cormier (22-1-0) hadn't lost since Jan. 3, 2015, before his setback against Miocic. Miocic (18-3-0) has also lost just once since Dec. 13, 2014. That lone loss came in his 2018 clash against Cormier. Cormier, 41, is the No. 5 pound-for-pound men's UFC fighter. Miocic, 37, is the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter.

Miocic and Cormier exchanged jabs last week on Twitter as Miocic said, "the time has come," and Cormier responded with, "you're done!" Cormier has said this will be his final bout before he retires.

"This one is for all the marbles," Cormier tweeted Tuesday. "1-1, both knockouts but great fights. I can't wait to fight this dude again! Now it's time to work as hard as I ever trained."

UFC Fight Night is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at UFC Apex and airs on ESPN+.