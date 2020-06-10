Roger Federer will miss the 2020 French Open and U.S. Open -- if they are played -- as he recovers from a right knee injury. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Roger Federer will not play competitive tennis until 2021 after he had a setback with his right knee injury.

Federer, 38, announced the roadblock in his recovery Wednesday on Twitter. The 20-time Grand Slam winner had arthroscopic surgery on the knee in February. He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semifinals on Jan. 30 in Melbourne prior to the surgery.

He was set to miss the 2020 French Open before that Grand Slam was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tennis season is suspended until at least August due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Wimbledon -- scheduled for late June and early July -- was also canceled for the first time since World War II. Federer has a record eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

Federer said he had an "additional quick arthroscopic procedure" on his right knee a few days ago.

"Much like I did leading up the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," Federer wrote. "I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

Federer sustained a left knee injury in 2016 and missed the second half of the season to recover. He returned to win the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon. He won his most-recent Grand Slam -- the 2018 Australian Open -- a year later.