Bubba Wallace was treated at the infield medical center after he passed out during an interview after a race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

June 8 (UPI) -- NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace said he is "good" after he fainted during an interview after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace, 26, finished 21st in the race before cameras caught him collapsing and being helped by members of his racing team. He then sat down for an interview with Fox Sports and was asked a question before he lowered his head and could not respond. He was then tended to by members of his race team and medical personnel.

Wallace was loaded onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance after the incident. NASCAR said he was treated and released from the infield care center at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace -- the only black driver in the Cup Series -- wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before the race and participated in a moment of silence with fellow drivers in response to the killing of George Floyd. Drivers then jumped in their cars for a 500-mile race amid hot and humid weather conditions in Atlanta.

The driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet told ESPN that he thought the mental toll his body took over the last week was largely responsible for the incident. He also said he broke down and cried under his helmet before the race during the moment of silence.

Wallace said he was "good" Sunday night on Twitter.

.@BubbaWallace is okay after a long, hot day in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/pLO9ywH5sd— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

"I don't even know. [It was a] long race I guess," Wallace said. "I stood up too fast. Well I guess I was told I was going to do media, and sat down and got up too fast, and I got dizzy, got lightheaded.

"I feel fine now. Quick scare for everybody."

Wallace also fainted after a race in 2017. That incident also occurred during an interview. Wallace said at that time that it was the third time he had passed out after a race.

Wallace ranks 22nd in the Cup Series standings. Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race and leads the standings.