June 4 (UPI) -- A UFC women's featherweight title bout between incumbent champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer headlines the the weekend sports lineup before the PGA Tour and the La Liga soccer league return to live sports next Thursday.

Bundesliga stars will also return to the field this weekend after the German soccer league made its return May 17 after a coronavirus-related suspension. NASCAR's Cup Series also returns for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday in Atlanta.

UFC

Nunes (19-4-0) will put her title on the line against Spencer (8-1-0) in the main event of UFC 250 Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC was one of the first major American sports leagues to bring back live events during the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC, NASCAR and the Bundesliga have not allowed fans to attend their events.

Nunes hasn't lost since a Sept. 27, 2015, clash against Cat Zingano. Spencer's last loss was in July against Cris Cyborg at UFC 240. Caesars has Nunes as a heavy favorite to win at -565, the best odds for any fighter on the card. Caesars has Spencer at +440. BetOnline.AG has Nunes as an even bigger favorite at -625, with Spencer at +450.

Saturday's main card begins with a bantamweight bout between Eddie Wineland and Sean O'Malley. The second fight on the main card is a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin. Americans Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will matchup in a bantamweight bout for the third fight. Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt will feature in another bantamweight clash prior to the main event.

UFC 250 also features four preliminary fights and three early preliminary fights. The UFC bouts will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

NASCAR Cup Series

The sixth NASCAR Cup Series race since the season resumed May 17 will take place Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Drivers will start their engines at 3 p.m. EDT for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Brad Keselowski has won two Cup Series races since the season resumed, including last Sunday's Food City 500 in Bristol, Tenn. The driver of the No. 2 Ford now sits in fourth place in the Cup Series standings. Kevin Harvick leads the standings, followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Keselowski.

The weekend in Atlanta begins with the Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200 at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday. The Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 will run after the Truck Series race at 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.

The trio of races will air on FS1 and Fox.

German Bundesliga soccer

German soccer stars will return to the field for the fourth consecutive weekend since the Bundesliga season resumed after a coronavirus-related suspension. SC Freiburg takes on Borussia Monchengladbach at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday. That game will air on FS2.

Another 10 Bundesliga squads play Saturday. Sunday's soccer slate includes three Bundesliga matchups. Three matches will air simultaneously at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus. Borussia Dortmund will play Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS2.

Sunday's schedule includes three separate time windows to enjoy the Bundesliga action. Werder Bremen takes on VfL Wolfsburg at 7:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on FS1. FC Union Berlin has a matchup against FC Schalke 04 at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on FS1. FC Augsburg battles FC Koln at noon EDT Sunday on FS1.

Saturday

Bundesliga

Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

RB Leipzig vs. S.C. Paderborn at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FSV Mainz 05 at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Fox Sports Plus

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS2

NASCAR

Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200 at 1 p.m. EDT on FS1

Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Fox

UFC 250 main card on ESPN/ESPN+

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley at 10 p.m. EDT

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin after first fight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen after second fight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt after third fight

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer after fourth fight

Sunday

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg at 7:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

FC Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

FC Augsburg vs. FC Koln at noon EDT on FS1

NASCAR