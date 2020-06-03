Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, will now host back-to-back tournaments as part of the PGA Tours resumed 2020 season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour has replaced the John Deere Classic with an event that will be played July 9 to 12 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The PGA Tour announced the move Tuesday. A full field of 156 players and no spectators will be allowed at the new event. Workday will be the title sponsor of the tournament.

PGA Tour tournaments have been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA Tour will resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11 to 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Tour officials announced in April that the first four tournaments of the resumed season would be closed to the general public.

The John Deere Classic -- originally scheduled for July 9 to 12 in Silvis, Ill. -- was the fifth tournament on the schedule. John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson announced last week that the tournament was canceled due to "restrictions around events and public gatherings in the surrounding area."

The Memorial Tournament is scheduled for the week after the new tournament in Columbus. That tournament -- also played at Muirfield -- could be the first PGA Tour event to allow fans since the season was suspended.

The PGA Tour has 25 events scheduled through early December.