June 3 (UPI) -- Nashville Superspeedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time in 2021.

Sources informed The Athletic and the Nashville Tennessean of the move on Tuesday. Dover Motorsports, the owner of the Gladeville, Tenn., facility, has scheduled an announcement on Wednesday.

Nashville Superspeedway hosted Xfinity Series and Truck Series races from 2001 through 2011. Dover International Speedway, a track also owned by Dover Motorsports, hosts two NASCAR weekends annually. One of those weekends will be moved to Nashville Superspeedway.

Dover Motorsports COO Mike Tatoian told the Tennessean that June 20, 2021, is a tentative date for the new Cup Series race. Tatoian also anticipates additional races host at the 1.33-mile track, which was built in 2001.

The 2020 Cup Series season resumed May 17 with The Real Heroes 400 in Darlington, S.C. The season continues with the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.