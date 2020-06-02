Jason Whitlock last appeared Friday on FS1's Speak for Yourself, but will no longer appear on Fox Sports after his contract expired. Photo courtesy of Fox Sports

June 2 (UPI) -- Jason Whitlock, a co-host on FS1's Speak for Yourself, will not return to Fox Sports after his contract expired with the network.

Sources told the New York Post and Outkick The Coverage Monday that Fox Sports and Whitlock could not agree to terms on a new contract.

Advertisement

Whitlock was frequently criticized for his controversial opinions on the show and on social media. He last appeared on the show Friday. Speak for Yourself will continue to air. The show aired Monday without Whitlock.

"Friday was Jason Whitlock's last day with Fox Sports," the network said in a statement. "We thank Jason for all of his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Whitlock joined the network in 2016. He had co-hosted Speak for Yourself alongside Marcellus Wiley since 2018. He co-hosted the show with Colin Cowherd before Wiley joined the program. He has also worked as a columnist for the Kansas City Star and had multiple stints at ESPN and Fox Sports.

Sources told the New York Post Whitlock may now launch his own media business.

Whitlock, who is an avid Twitter user, has yet to comment on his departure from the network. He has more than 325,000 Twitter followers.