June 2 (UPI) -- Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police told the Indianapolis Star and CBS4 Indianapolis that Beaty, 38, sustained multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday at a downtown intersection near his home.

Police could not say if the shooting was connected to widespread demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. Beaty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, Dorian Murrell, also died after being shot Sunday. Indianapolis police confirmed one arrest had been made in connection with the shootings, but did not specify which shooting in which the suspect allegedly was involved.

Police said Sunday that neither incident was officer-involved.

"I am at a loss for words," Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating.

"Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together.

"He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend!"

Beaty played offensive line for the Hoosiers from 2000 to 2004. He played at Indianapolis' Cathedral High School before that.

He went on to become a business owner for an event promotion company and for a nightclub in Indianapolis.