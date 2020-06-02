June 2 (UPI) -- British skateboarder Sky Brown, 11, has been hospitalized after a terrifying fall from the end of a half-pipe ramp.

Brown fell from the ramp while training in California to make the British team for the sport's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The fall left her with skull fractures and broken bones in her left wrist and hand, and she had to be airlifted to the hospital.

"Sky has the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive," Brown's father, Stewart, told the BBC.

Despite the fall, Stewart said that his daughter "remains positive and strong."

"The whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity," he said. "When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life."

Brown posted a video on Instagram and YouTube channel, including a clip of her fall Thursday in California and her words from the hospital bed.

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that it's OK, don't worry. I'm OK," Brown said in the video.

"It's OK to fall sometimes. And I'm just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there's a lot of things going on in the world right now, and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we've just got to do it with love and happiness."