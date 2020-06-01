June 1 (UPI) -- UFC star Jon "Bones" Jones says he plans to relinquish his light heavyweight title.

Jones tweeted about the move on Sunday. He used the Latin phrase "Veni, vidi, vici" or "I came; I saw; I conquered" in one tweet, in reference to the title.

"'Bones' out," Jones added in another tweet. "When you see me in the streets just call me J.J."

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Jones is serious about giving up the title belt. Jones also tweeted that a fight between light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz would be the light heavyweight championship of the world, despite his possession of the belt.

"I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them," Jones tweeted.

Reyes responded to Jones' tweets and called the move "disappointing." He also said "the show must go on."

Jones has been in a feud with UFC president Dana White for more than a week due to financial disagreements about Jones' pay for a potential heavyweight fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. White has said Jones asked for an "obscene" amount of money in negotiations. Jones has denied "demanding anything" from White.

Jones mentioned that White should release him from his UFC contract in one of his tweets Sunday.

"You're talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract," Jones wrote.

White said Saturday at UFC Fight Night that Jones can sit out or fight but he is welcome to return to UFC "when he's ready."

White has called Jones the best mixed martial arts fighter in history. Jones (26-1-0) hasn't fought since he defended the light heavyweight belt in a Feb. 8 bout against Reyes at UFC 247. He ranks No. 1 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.