May 31 (UPI) -- Brad Keselowski earned his second win of the season Sunday after a late crash between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano in the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

Keselowski, who started on the pole, was sitting in third with a lap and a turn left when Logano and Elliott made contact and drifted into the wall. Keselowski slid past with a lap remaining and held off Clint Bowyer by .471 seconds to seal the victory.

Advertisement

"He wrecked me," Logano told reporters after the race. "He got loose underneath me. The part that's frustrating is afterwards. A simple apology, like be a man and come up to me and say, 'Hey, my bad.' I had to force an apology, which to me is childish. ... It's hard racing at the end. I get that. But be a man and take the hit when you're done with it."

Keselowski, in a contract year with Team Penske, picked up his first win of the season last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600. He is the first driver to win multiple races in the five Cup Series events since NASCAR resumed May 17 following a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's so much going on in the world, I am just thankful I get to be a race car driver and do this," Keselowski said.

32! Thinking our next stop should be Vegas pic.twitter.com/a7MyWuSk9B— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 31, 2020

Here's a look at what happened between @joeylogano and @chaseelliott with three laps to go at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/aADnCUwFk4— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 31, 2020

Jimmie Johnson came in third, while Kyle Busch finished fourth. Erik Jones (fifth), Austin Dillon (sixth), Kurt Busch (seventh), William Byron (eighth), Christopher Bell (ninth) and Bubba Wallace (10th) rounded out the top 10.

Logano finished 21st and Elliott was 22nd.

The NASCAR Cup Series resumes next Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.