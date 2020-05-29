UFC star Tyron Woodley will fight Gilbert Burns Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- American welterweight Tyron Woodley will make his Octagon return for UFC Fight Night against Gilbert Burns on Saturday as one of the highlights of this sports weekend, which also includes live soccer, baseball and NASCAR.

Woodley (19-4-1) and Burns (18-3-0) will clash in the main event Saturday at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Woodley hasn't fought in more than a year since he lost his welterweight title belt on March 2, 2019, to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. He hadn't lost in seven consecutive fights and defended his title four times before the setback.

The UFC Fight Night main card includes five events. The first fight will be a women's strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Roosevelt Roberts and Brok Weaver will match up for a lightweight bout after the Dern-Cifers clash.

The third fight will be a catchweight bout between Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle. Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai will then fight in a co-main event heavyweight bout before the main event between Woodley and Burns.

UFC Fight Night begins at 6 p.m. EDT with six preliminary fights.

Caesars has Woodley as a -185 favorite to win the fight over Burns, who is a +165 bet. BetOnline.AG has Woodley at -175 and Burns at +150.

NASCAR at Bristol

Cup Series drivers will start their engines for the fifth event since NASCAR's season returned from suspension when they line up for the Supermarket Heroes 500 Sunday in Bristol, Tenn.

The race will be held without fans in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines.

Bristol Motor Speedway is known as one of NASCAR's most popular tracks. The half-mile oval track features steep banking, and Bristol races often include many accidents due to the limited space on the track.

Food City, sponsor of the event, changed the name from the Food City 500 to the Supermarket Heroes 500 to honor those who served Americans at grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The race will air at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on FS1.

Bundesliga

Americans continue to tune in to Bundesliga matches, as the German league is one of the only major soccer league to return from suspension. This weekend's soccer slate includes four games Saturday on the Fox network.

Borussia Monchengladbach then battles FC Union Berlin at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on FS1. SC Paderborn plays Borussia Dortmund in the final Bundesliga game of the weekend at noon EDT Sunday on FS1.

Korean Baseball Organization

Major League Baseball owners continue to negotiate with players about a return to the field, but Americans can watch live baseball in South Korea while they wait for a resolution.

ESPN will televise two games this weekend. The KT Wiz will face the Kiwoom Heroes at 4 a.m. EDT Saturday. The Lotte Giants will battle the Doosan Bears at 1 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN.

The NC Dinos are in first place in the KBO standings, but their weekend matchups with the Samsung Lions will not be on TV. The Bears -- the 2019 Korean Series champions -- are in third place.

Saturday

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes at 4 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Bundesliga

FC Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 9:30 a.m. EDT FS2

FSV Mainz 05 vs. Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Fox Soccer Plus

Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

UFC Fight Night main card ESPN and ESPN+

Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers at 9 p.m. EDT

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver after first fight

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle after second fight

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai after third fight

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns after fourth fight

Sunday

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears at 1 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Union Berlin at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

SC Paderborn vs. Borussia Dortmund at noon EDT on FS1

NASCAR

Cup Series Supermarket Heroes 500 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on FS1