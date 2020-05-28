Chase Elliott and other Cup Series drivers will race in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday after the evennt was postponed Wednesday due to heavy rain. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Hard rain postponed Wednesday's Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C.

Drivers will now start their engines for the NASCAR event at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was set to be the fourth Cup Series event since NASCAR returned from its hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR also pushed the Xfinity Series Cheddar's 300, scheduled for Saturday, to 7 p.m. EDT on Monday. Both races will air on FS1 and no fans are allowed to attend either event.

Kevin Harvick leads the Cup Series standings and Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski are also in the top five. Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 on May 17 -- the first race of the resumed Cup Series season -- and is the only driver to finish in the top five of the last three races. Keselowski won Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 and has finished in the top five of the last two events.

Chase Elliott has finished in the top five in two of the last three Cup Series events and won Tuesday's Truck Series event in Charlotte.

Cup Series drivers will next head to Bristol, Tenn., for the Supermarket Heroes 500, scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Bristol Motor Speedway.