May 28 (UPI) -- Former USC starting quarterback J.T. Daniels announced Thursday on social media that he is joining the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming season.

With the addition of Daniels, the Bulldogs have now added two transfer quarterbacks this year. After losing former starter Jake Fromm to last month's NFL Draft, Georgia welcomed ex-Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman in January. Newman, a graduate transfer, will be eligible to play immediately.

Advertisement

Daniels, a redshirt sophomore, has three years of eligibility remaining after he missed nearly all of last season because of a knee injury. The former Trojans signal-caller will need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA to play for Georgia in the 2020 season.

Daniels, a native of Irvine, Calif., became only the second true freshman quarterback in school history to start a regular-season opener for the Trojans in 2018. In 11 games that season, he compiled 2,672 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

After Daniels sustained his knee injury against Fresno State in the 2019 opener, freshman Kedon Slovis moved into the starting role and passed for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine picks. Daniels finished with 215 yards, one touchdown and an interception last season.

THANK YOU USC Excited for the future #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ewfhBG3ved— JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) May 28, 2020

Come in ready to work!@jtdaniels06 sheds some light on his recruiting process and choosing USC!#NSD | #FightOn️ pic.twitter.com/HDjlvtjEGi— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 19, 2018

Georgia has three other scholarship quarterbacks on its roster in senior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck.