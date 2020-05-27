Chase Elliott (pictured) ended Kyle Busch's seven-race Truck Series win streak with a victory in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- NASCAR's Chase Elliott ended a streak of close finishes by winning the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Tuesday and claimed a $100,000 bounty for beating Kyle Busch.

The race was held without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Truck Series event since Feb. 21., before the NASCAR season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliott's triumph ended a streak of seven consecutive Truck Series race victories for Busch, who is considered NASCAR's most successful truck driver. Elliott's $100,000 prize will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

Elliott gave a subtle jab after the win by doing his version of Busch's celebratory bow when he got out of his No. 24 Chevrolet.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing," Elliott told reporters. "It's not a dig at anybody.

"Just having fun. It was about beating him [Busch], and it was fun, and we did it, so why not? Hopefully, no one gets their feelings hurt over it, but if they do, they do. Whatever."

Fellow driver Kevin Harvick announced before the race that he would donate $50,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts to any full-time Cup Series driver who finished ahead of Busch. Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis agreed to match the pledge.

Elliott's victory came about a week after Busch wrecked his car at the end of a Cup Series race in Darlington, S.C. It also occurred days after Elliott led comfortably in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 before a late caution resulted in overtime and a second-place finish.

John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole were also eligible for Tuesday's $100,000 bounty, but Busch denied them of the prize with a second-place finish.

A group of Chevrolets driven by Zane Smith, Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-5 finishers of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Nemechek finished sixth, while Poole finished 38th.

Busch led the race three times. Elliott led a race-high 47 laps and averaged 111.9 mph.

Busch finished third on May 17 in The Real Heroes 400 -- the first race of NASCAR's season resumption after a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

He finished second in the May 20 Toyota 500e and fourth in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600. His Xfinity Series return has been even more successful, with a second-place finish Thursday at Darlington and a win Monday at Charlotte.

"He is good at anything he does," Elliott said of Busch. "I was glad I had a chance to race him for the win. For us to go head-to-head for the win, and it felt good to come out on top. It doesn't make up for Sunday, but it was fun."

Busch will drive in his sixth race in 10 days when he gets in his car for the Cup Series' Alsco Uniforms 500 at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.