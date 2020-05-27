Jalen Kitna, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna (L), is the second quarterback commitment from the 2021 class to pick Florida. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has committed to play college football at the University of Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Burleson High School in Burleson, Texas, announced his decision to play for the Gators Tuesday on social media. He is rated as the No. 72 pro-style quarterback prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports. He is the No. 23 pocket passer in ESPN's class of 2021 rankings.

Kitna is the second quarterback commit from the 2021 class to join the Gators. Florida also got a commitment from Carlos Del Rio, the No. 59 prospect in the 2021 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings. Del Rio is the No. 12 pro-style quarterback prospect in ESPN's rankings and 247 Sports' rankings.

Kitna initially committed to Boston College before he decommitted in January. He threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions last season at Rick Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas. He then transferred to Burleson High School, where his dad was hired as football coach.

Jon Kitna, 47, attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash. He went to Central Washington University before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Kitna spent four seasons with the Seahawks, five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and three seasons with the Detroit Lions before he played his final two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. He threw a career-high 26 touchdown passes in 16 starts in 2003 for the Bengals.

The Gators are scheduled to start the 2020 regular season against Eastern Washington on Sept. 5 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.