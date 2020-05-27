May 27 (UPI) -- Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung, one of the top players available in the transfer pool, announced Wednesday that he is committing to Texas Tech.

McClung selected the Red Raiders over Wake Forest, Auburn, BYU, Memphis, USC and Arkansas, among others.

Wake Forest was considered McClung's most likely landing spot when the high-flying guard left Georgetown, due to his close friendship with Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes, who gave McClung his first scholarship offer in high school when Forbes was at East Tennessee State.

McClung declared for this year's NBA Draft in March. On May 13, he announced his intention to transfer from the Hoyas and withdrew his name from the draft.

"It was a number of events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung told ESPN earlier this month. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't. I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard from Virginia, averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 21 contests for the Hoyas during his sophomore season in 2019-20. He averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his two years at the school.

Known for his explosiveness and leaping ability, McClung rose to fame in high school with his viral dunks. The Gate City High School (Va.) product previously committed to Rutgers before he opted to join Georgetown before the 2018 season.

McClung is expected to request a waiver to play immediately next season, according to ESPN. If he is eligible to play right away, he could compete for a starting spot in Texas Tech's backcourt after the departure of Davide Moretti, who decided last weekend to hire an agent and pursue professional basketball in Europe.