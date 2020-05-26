Kyle Busch (C), who won Monday's Xfinity Series race, has a goal to race in 7 events in 11 days. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Kyle Busch used a side-draft technique to propel his car into the lead on the final lap and win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch led a race-high eight times for 94 laps at the event in Charlotte, N.C. The race -- held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic -- was NASCAR's fifth event since its season resumed on May 17.

"Those guys were putting up some really good battles on restarts there," Busch said. "Overall a great battle and an exciting finish. On that last restart, he really stayed with me and even got in front of me and passed me. We had a drag race down the backstretch and I knew I had to run it in as far as I could to Turn 3 and hope it sticks."

Pole winner Ross Chastain led the first 31 laps of Monday's race before Busch took over. Chastain and Busch swapped the top position 12 times in the first 103 laps before Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson pushed to the front of the pack.

Gragson's No. 9 Chevrolet caused a five-car wreck on lap No. 197 for the 11th caution of the night. Cindric then passed Busch during the overtime restart on lap No. 202. Cindric held onto the lead until Busch ignited on the final lap.

Busch drove his No. 54 Toyota up close to Gragson from behind and to both sides before he got inside of the No. 6 Ford on turn No. 3. Busch used the draft off Cindric's car to edge just past his front left fender. He then crossed the finish line for his 97th career Xfinity victory.

Daniel Hemric -- who had fresh tires -- passed Cindric for second place and Cindric finished third, followed by Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

"He just had way more grip than I did," Cindric said of Busch. "... I just gave up second but didn't really care at that point. I just wanted to win the race. Overall, it was a great night, and I'm really proud of my team."

The Cup Series continues with the Alsco Uniforms 500 at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The speedway hosts a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.