May 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on the back nine to earn a 1-up win in Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" event.

The duo grabbed a 3-hole lead on the front nine, but Mickelson and Brady battled back in the second stage of the match to make it a one-hole deficit. Woods and Manning survived another surge of rain and the late push to earn the victory by a single hole.

Mickelson brought his team to within two on the 11th hole. Brady and Mickelson then picked up another hole on No. 14 after Manning missed an easy par putt, but they could get no closer.

The competition, which raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts, took place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., after a 45-minute rain delay. PGA Tour player Justin Thomas and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley provided commentary for the event, which included entertaining banter between the two teams and the broadcasters.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, supplied one of the more memorable moments of the event on the seventh hole. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ignored light-hearted trash talk from Barkley and holed out from the middle of the fairway to silence the colorful NBA analyst.

"Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take some of that medicine," Brady, who accidentally ripped his pants while bending over to grab the ball out of the hole, said. "Get your butt out of here. That's what I needed."

The 18-hole match was split into two different formats. "Four-Ball" was the format for the front nine, with each competitor playing his own ball and the lower score counting toward the team's score. The duo that recorded the lower score won the hole.

On the back nine, the event switched to a "Modified Alternate" shot. Both players of the same team hit a tee shot before selecting the better shot of the two and playing on an alternate basis from there until the ball was holed. Like the front nine, the team that recorded the lower score won the hole.

Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural edition of the event in 2018, but this year's version included the two NFL greats and took place on Woods' home course.