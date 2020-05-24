May 24 (UPI) -- Linebacker Junior Colson, one of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee, announced Sunday that he is committing to Michigan.

Colson chose the Wolverines over offers from Tennessee, LSU, Oregon and Ole Miss, among others.

"I felt most at home there," Colson told 247Sports about his decision to play at Michigan. "Throughout this whole process, they've been there with me since day one. ... It's been great being recruited by [Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh]. It's not all about recruiting with him. He believes in me as a player and a person."

Colson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, played outside linebacker at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. ESPN has him as the 184th-ranked prospect overall, while 247Sports lists him at No. 158 in the 2021 class. Both outlets ranked him as a top-4 prospect in Tennessee.

The University of Michigan ️️️ Go Blue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L3jwRPuBiS— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) May 24, 2020

The addition of Colson was the Wolverines' third commitment this month. He will join safety Rod Moore and linebacker Tyler McLaurin at Michigan.

RELATED Top high school RB prospect Zachary Evans picks TCU

Before Colson's commitment, Michigan had the 14th-ranked recruiting class overall, according to ESPN. The school still trails Ohio State (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 8), Maryland (No. 12) and Iowa (No. 13) in the Big Ten.