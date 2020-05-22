Tiger Woods will partner with Peyton Manning for a charity golf match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson called The Match: Champions for Charity at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match Sunday as part of a very limited live sports schedule this weekend.

The weekend TV slate also includes a NASCAR Cup Series race, horse racing, soccer from Germany and baseball from South Korea.

Manning and Brady, who were rivals in the NFL, will team up with respective golf rivals Woods and Mickelson at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. No fans will be allowed to attend the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Match: Champions for Charity will air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. The event is expected to raise more than $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Meanwhile, NASCAR will hold the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. It will be broadcast on Fox.

The German Bundesliga, the only active major soccer league in the world, will have a full schedule for a second consecutive weekend since its return from suspension.

Last week's matches drew record viewership, as fans around the world tuned in to see the German soccer stars on FS1 in the United States and on BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Ten Bundesliga squads will take the field for five games on Saturday. Sunday's slate includes three games. Hertha Berlin battles Union Berlin in the first game of Bundesliga Matchday 27 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday

Saturday

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions at 4 a.m. EDT ON ESPN2

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Fox Soccer Plus

Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Fox Soccer Match Pass

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Horse Racing

Daytona Stakes at 5:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Matt Winn Stakes at 5:44 p.m. EDT on FS1

Charles Whittingham Stakes at 7 p.m. EDT ON NBCSN

Sunday

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos at 1 a.m. EDT on ESPN2

Bundesliga

Schalke vs. Augsburg at 7:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Mainz vs. RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

FC Koln vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf at 11:30 a.m. EDT on FS1

Golf

The Match: Champions for Charity at 2 p.m. EDT on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN

NASCAR

Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. EDT on Fox