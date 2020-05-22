May 22 (UPI) -- Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former NFL MVP Cam Newton, announced that he is joining Auburn as a graduate transfer.

Caylin Newton, whose older brother Cam won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, made his decision publicly on social media Friday.

The former Howard University quarterback will be immediately eligible to play at Auburn after graduating earlier this month, but he enters a program with an established starter at the position. Bo Nix, the son of Auburn great Pat Nix, started every game for the Tigers in 2019 and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

The 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in the 2019 campaign.

Caylin Newton was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year prior to the start of last season. He eventually left the Howard football program in October and announced his intention to transfer.

He was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and the conference's Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Cam Newton, who transferred from Florida to Auburn, had one of the best seasons in college football history while with the Tigers in 2010. He scored a combined 51 touchdowns while guiding his team to an undefeated record and a win over Oregon in the BCS championship game.