May 22 (UPI) -- Former tennis great Ashley Cooper, who won four Grand Slam men's singles titles, has died. He was 83.

Tennis Australia announced Friday that Cooper died after a long illness.

"So sad to hear of Ashley's passing," fellow Australian tennis great Rod Laver tweeted Friday. "He was a wonderful champion, on and off the court. And what a backhand!

"So many cherished memories. Farewell my friend. My thoughts are with Ashley's wife, Helen, and his family."

Cooper won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in 1958 as an amateur. The former world No. 1 retired from tennis after a back injury in 1959.

The 1957 Australian Open was his first Grand Slam title and Cooper also won four Grand Slam doubles titles. He made the French Open singles semifinals three times and appeared in six Grand Slam singles finals.

Cooper became an administrator after his career as a player. He worked at Tennis Queensland, sat on the board of directors for Tennis Australia and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1991.

"Ashley was a giant of the game both as a brilliant player and an astute administrator, and he will be greatly missed," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said. "Ashley was also the most humble of champions and a great family man."