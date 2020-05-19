Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, confirmed the birth of their daughter Monday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is a father after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sunday. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the news Monday on Twitter before Bolt confirmed it on social media.

Bennett announced she was pregnant on Jan. 23. The couple had a gender reveal party and March, where Bennett announced she was pregnant with a girl.

Bolt reposted congratulatory messages Monday and Tuesday on his Instagram story. The 33-year-old Jamaica native retired from competitive sprinting in 2017.

Bolt's 9.58-second time in the 100 meters still stands as the world record and earned him the title of the world's fastest man. Bolt won eight Olympic gold medals during his decorated tenure as a sprinter.

Bolt and Bennett have dated for nearly seven years.