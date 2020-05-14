The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to resume Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The season was temporarily halted for about two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- As NASCAR prepares to resume its season, the stock car series announced Thursday its next installment of races through June 21.

NASCAR added five more events in the Cup Series, featuring races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. All of the races will take place without fans in attendance.

NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races, including nine in the Cup Series, as it returns to the track after being temporarily suspended for about two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule," Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a statement. "We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit.

"We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return -- the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race."

The Cup Series is scheduled to resume Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

Also Thursday, NASCAR announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway on May 30-31, Michigan International Speedway on June 5-7, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio on May 30 and the Gander Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 5.

All NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway were canceled for the 2020 season.