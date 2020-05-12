May 12 (UPI) -- Five-star high school running back prospect Zachary Evans will play college football at TCU.

Evans announced his decision to join the Horned Frogs football program on Monday. The North Shore High School (Houston) star signed his national letter of intent with Georgia in December before the Bulldogs granted him a release and he reopened his recruitment. He was also linked to Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas.

Evans is the No. 16 player in the 2020 ESPN 300 recruit rankings and the No. 1 running back in the class. He is the No. 33 player in 247Sports' recruit rankings.

Evans is the first five-star recruit to sign with the Horned Frogs in the modern era. He was also the top-rated recruit from Texas in the 2020 class.

Sources told ESPN and 247Sports that Evans signed financial aid paperwork at TCU on Sunday. He has also started online class at the school.