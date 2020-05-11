UFC star Conor McGregor (pictured) demanded a fight with Justin Gaethje, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson on Saturday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor went on a Twitter tirade Monday and demanded a fight with new interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

McGregor (22-4) started his outburst on social media by challenging Gaethje, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday. Gaethje is expected to face undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at some point.

McGregor ended the rant by calling Nurmagomedov an "absolute embarrassment to real fighting." He later hinted at a return to the Octagon in July.

"The fans make the sport!" McGregor wrote on Twitter. "Watching the other night, I was against going in without them. But it will be my [expletive] pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. It's me and Justin next as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.

"Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs leg, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to [expletive] butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a [expletive] necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are [expletive] dead."

See you in July ️— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

McGregor appeared to reference a tweet from Gaethje last September in which he called McGregor a "[expletive] human, father and husband."

McGregor, 31, last fought at UFC 246 in January, when he beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the first round via TKO.